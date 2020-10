A Pakistan Army soldier was killed and one other injured in firing from across the Afghan border on Wednesday.

This was confirmed by the Inter-Services Public Relations, the military’s media wing. “Terrorists opened fire from across the border on the Pakistan Army post along the Pak-Afghan border in Bajaur,” the ISPR said.

The update was tweeted from the ISPR director-general’s account.

The martyred soldier was identified as Havaldar Tanveer.