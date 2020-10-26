Pakistan passes resolution condemning Holy Prophet (PBUH) caricatures in France

The Senate has unanimously passed a resolution condemning the latest attempt of republication of the caricatures of Holy Prophet (PBUH) in France.

It was moved by leader of the House, Dr Shahzad Waseem. He said such condemnable acts supported by a government further accentuate discord, alienation and divide between the followers of different faiths.

The House strongly urged the Parliament and international community to come up with a framework to stop the recurrence of such acts in future.

Speaking in the Senate, Minster for Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony Noorul Haq Qadri said the resolution reflects the sentiments of all Muslims.

He said the French president demonstrated irresponsible and criminal behaviour. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan and Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have openly criticised the French president.

Last week, Macron made a statement after a French teacher was beheaded near Paris after he had shown cartoons of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) during a class he was leading on free speech. He said the teacher “was killed because Islamists want our future.”

The caricatures were made by French cartoonists Charlie Hebdo.

Prime Minister Imran Khan called him out on Twitter for attacking Islam.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said Islam is a religion of peace and the Muslims respect all the religions.

He said the entire Muslim Ummah demands to remove the caricatures at the earliest and the French president’s unconditional apology to all Muslims.

Earlier today, the Foreign Office summoned the French ambassador to Pakistan Marc Baréty over the caricatures of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) published in France.

Speaking to SAMAA TV, said Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said Muslims across the world are offended and upset by the caricatures. French President Emmanuel Macron’s statement after that was like adding fuel to the fire, he said.

He is spreading extremism, said Qureshi, adding that hatred and violence is rising because of these statements.

He said the premier had already raised this matter before the United Nations. He also wrote a letter to Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, asking him to impose a ban on Islamophobia on the platform.