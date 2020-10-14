Wednesday, October 14, 2020  | 25 Safar, 1442
HOME > Pakistan

‘Pakistan to continue exposing human rights violations in Indian Kashmir’

Posted: Oct 14, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
‘Pakistan to continue exposing human rights violations in Indian Kashmir’

File photo: AFP

Prime Minister Imran Khan says he is “pleased” with Pakistan’s re-election to the United Nations Human Rights Council for another three-year term.

This is the fifth time Pakistan has been elected a member of the UNHRC. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has called the development a “big win” for Pakistan.

Qureshi had said Pakistan’s re-election was a reflection of the international community’s confidence and trust in its commitment to a progressive national and global human rights agenda. In a tweet, he said this is the fifth time Pakistan has been elected to the premier UN body since its establishment in 2006.

Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN Munir Akram said the country has made an important achievement in the international sphere.

But while Pakistan made it to the Council, Saudi Arabia failed in its bid. China and Russia were elected to three-year terms as well.

Fifteen positions were up for grabs on the 47-seat body that has been criticized by rights organizations and the United States for electing countries accused of human rights violations.

However, only four of the 15 spots were contested — all in Asia-Pacific.

In a series of tweets on Wedneday, the premier said Pakistan will continue its efforts towards consensus building and ensuring UNHRC’s work as guided by principles of universality, impartiality, dialogue and cooperation.

He commended the role of the Foreign Office and Pakistan’s missions abroad for another diplomatic achievement, enhancing Pakistan’s profile and recognition on the international stage.

“We remain committed to upholding human rights for all, prioritizing advancement of tolerance & constructive engagement. We stand resolute against Islamophobia & in support of mutual respect,” the PM wrote.

Pakistan will continue to expose human rights violations committed with impunity by the Indian occupation forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

RELATED STORIES

