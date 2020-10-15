Pakistan government decides to keep petrol prices unchanged in October

No change will be seen in the price of petroleum products for the rest of October, the Pakistan government decided on Thursday.

According to a press statement issued by the finance division, the price of high speed diesel will remain Rs104.06 per litre.

Petrol will cost Rs103.97 per litre, kerosene Rs65.29 and light diesel oil will be for Rs62.86 this month.

A day earlier, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority had sent two summaries to the petroleum division suggesting either the government reduces prices of petroleum products by Rs2 or keep them unchanged.