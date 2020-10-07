Pakistan Democratic Movement to rally in Karachi on October 18

The Pakistan Democratic Alliance, comprising all opposition parties, has announced that its public rally in Karachi will be held on October 18 at Bagh-e-Jinnah.

The final venue was decided by PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Bilawal, PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will address the crowd on October 18. It will be hosted by the PPP and members of other opposition parties will also be present.

According to reports, preparations for the rally have already begun.

The PDM leaders announced a new schedule for their protests on Tuesday. The first rally will be held in Gujranwala on October 16.

The opposition parties decided to launch their anti-government movement under the banner of the PDM at an All Parties Conference in Islamabad on September 20.

They have planned rallies in various cities across the country as part of their anti-government movement. They are also planning to launch a “decisive” long march against the government in Islamabad in January 2021.