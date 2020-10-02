‘Opposition to approach Supreme Court for probe against Asim Bajwa’

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar says their lawyers are drafting a petition

“The opposition has decided that we will go to the Supreme Court and request it to make a JIT like the ones made before,” Khokhar told SAMAA TV's anchorperson Amber Shamsi. “Lawyers are preparing [the petition] and hopefully as soon as the petition is drafted, we will go there.”

Opposition parties have been demanding an investigation against Bajwa after the publishing of a story that claimed that Bajwa’s family had set up 99 companies in four countries, including a pizza franchise with 133 restaurants.

The website, FactFocus, claimed that his wife is a “shareholder” in at least 86 companies. Of them, 71 were set up in the US, seven in the UAE and four in Canada.

Related:

Bajwa has rejected the story on his family’s assets as “incorrect” and “false”. The PM's aide said last month that all adverse insinuations levelled in the news item were “materially false”.

PM Khan appears to be satisfied with his aide’s explanation. During an interview with SAMAA TV’s Nadeem Malik, the premier said that Bajwa had produced a detailed document with answers to the allegations levelled against him.

“An allegation was leveled against him and he produced a detailed document with answers,” PM Khan told Malik. “If anyone disputes it, give it to us and we will get it investigated.”

Fawad Chaudhry, the minister for science and technology in PM Khan’s cabinet, told Shamsi that opposition leaders should approach the Federal Investigation Agency if they believed Bajwa should be investigated.

Related:

“If Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar and someone else think that an investigation is needed, then they are more than welcome to file an application to the FIA,” Chaudhry said. “The FIA will investigate it.”

‘Nawaz should return to Pakistan on his own’

The Islamabad High Court issued non-bailable arrest warrants for former prime minister Nawaz Sharif last month in Al-Azizia case. The government wants him to return to Pakistan and face the courts.

PM Khan himself has said that the Pakistani government will seek the UK government’s help in bringing Nawaz back.

But there appears to be no legal way to seek the UK’s assistance in this regard.

“There is no extradition treaty between Pakistan and the UK,” Chaudhry admitted. He, however, said that governments in Pakistan and the UK recently cooperated with each other in the Dr Imran Farooq murder case.

“He (Nawaz) should return on his own,” Chaudhry said. “It's his moral responsibility.”

He said the former prime minister looked healthy and he was “exploring new restaurants every day and taking long walks” in London.

“He should take a plane and come back to Pakistan to lead the movement,” the minister said.

Musadik Malik, a senator from the Sharif-led PML-N, told Shamsi that his leader intended to come back to Pakistan but not before completion of his medical treatment.

“He will definitely come back after his treatment is completed,” Senator Malik said. Nawaz needed to undergo a surgery but it couldn’t be conducted due to the coronavirus crisis, he said.

After the surgery, he said, Nawaz would come back and lead the PML-N's anti-government movement.

But Khokhar believes that PM Khan's government can’t make the UK government force Nawaz to return.

He said that Sharif’s lawyer could show the UK authorities Pakistani court verdicts and European Union’s reports stating that Pakistan's National Accountability Bureau was being used as a tool for “political engineering”.

“The government's case will collapse if Nawaz Sharif's lawyers present these reports,” Khokhar said.