Monday, October 5, 2020  | 16 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Opposition parties announce schedule for anti-government rallies across Pakistan

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Pakistan opposition leaders Mulana Fazal-ur-Rehman(R) and former Pakistani premier Nawaz Sharif brother Shahbaz Sharif (2L), and his daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif (L) listen Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, son of slain former Pakistan premier Benazir Bhutto (2R) during a press conference at the end of All Parties Conference (APC) in Islamabad on September 20,2020. (Photo: AFP)

The Pakistan Democratic Movement will hold its first anti-government rally in Karachi on October 18, PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal said Monday.

The first rally was supposed to be held in Quetta but the venue was changed after the PPP told other political parties that it would observe its martyrs’ day on October 18.

The PDM will hold a rally in Gujranwala on October 16, Iqbal told reporters after a meeting of opposition leaders in Islamabad. The rally in Quetta will be held on October 25.

Opposition parties will hold rallies in Multan and Lahore on November 30 and December 13, according to the PML-N leader.

In an All Parties Conference on September 20, opposition parties had decided to launch a movement against Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government.

They had announced that they would hold rallies across the country before a “decisive” long march in January 2021.

