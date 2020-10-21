Wednesday, October 21, 2020  | 3 Rabiulawal, 1442
Pakistan

No, Bilawal won’t be missing PDM’s Quetta rally

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
No, Bilawal won’t be missing PDM’s Quetta rally

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be attending the PDM rally in Quetta, confirmed Pakistan Peoples Party Balochistan chapter Information Secretary Sardar Sarbuland on Wednesday.

He said news of Bilawal not attending the jalsa has been circulating in the media and is incorrect.

PDM’s Quetta rally is scheduled for October 25. Sarbuland called PDM’s jalsas in Karachi and Gujranwala “successful” and said the jalsa in Quetta will be “historic”.

He said he spoke to Bilawal about his attendance in the Quetta rally a day earlier.

The PPP leader said the public is sick of the current government because unemployment and inflation are at a peak. “The country will soon have a democratic government with the help of the public,” he said.

It had earlier ben reported that Bilawal won’t be attending the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s rally in Quetta and that he was expected to be represented at the rally by either Yousaf Raza Gilani or Pervaiz Ashraf.

The PPP chief is currently in Gilgit-Baltistan to prepare for the upcoming elections in the region. He had announced that he will run the electoral campaign himself.

bilawal PDM Quetta
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

