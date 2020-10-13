Next anti-encroachment drive in Karachi’s Zainab Market

The KMC is planning an anti-encroachment operation in Karachi’s Zainab Market.

It has given a day’s deadline to the encroachers and shop owners to remove their setups.

In an announcement through the loudspeaker, the KMC staff asked encroachers and shop owners to remove their stalls, cabins, patharas and sheds from the roads and footpaths of Zainab Market by Tuesday night.

KMC senior director Bashir Siddiqui said it is not the first time an operation is being launched in Zainab Market.

“It is a continuous process, which will remain in practice till the removal of encroachments from this busiest business street,” he said.

On Tuesday, North Karachi, Nagan Chowrangi to Power House and Water Pump Chowrangi were cleared of encroachments in District Central and the Teen Hatti bridge and Nishtar Road in District East.