NEPRA increases power tariff by 83 paisas per unit

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority increased on Thursday the power tariff by 83 paisas per unit.

The hike in power tariff came as part of its monthly fuel adjustment, according to the Nepra notification.

Nepra increased the tariff on the request of power distribution companies. However, it will not impact consumers of the K-Electric.

“The increase will be collected in October bills, however, the increase in electricity prices will not apply to K- Electric customers,” the notification stated.

Expensive electricity would impose an additional burden of more than Rs10 billion on consumers.

On August 8, Nepra issued a notification increasing the per unit electricity price by Rs2.06 to adjust for an increase in fuel prices.