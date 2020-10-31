Saturday, October 31, 2020  | 13 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Naya Pakistan Housing: 20 Karachi residential-cum-commercial projects given no-objection certificates

Given over seven months

Reporting | - Posted: Oct 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Naya Pakistan Housing: 20 Karachi residential-cum-commercial projects given no-objection certificates

The Sindh Building Control Authority has issued no-objection certificates to 20 residential-cum-commercial projects in Karachi under the Naya Pakistan Housing scheme.

It shared an updated list with SAMAA Digital of the approval on Saturday.

The NOCs were issued by the town planning department between April and October. The Naya Pakistan Housing Development Authority will look after these projects.

Two of the 20 NOCs were issued in May, three in June, three in July, four in August, seven in September and one in October.

The SBCA town planning director said these projects are in Nazimabad, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Jamshed Quarters, Ranchore Lines Quarters, Ram Bagh Quarters, Gadap Town, Gulshan-e-Iqbal Town, Saddar Bazar Quarters, Ramswami Quarters and Surjani Town.

The SBCA officer said these housing projects are divided into three phases.

In the first phase, the NPHD acquires lands from the provincial government at a subsidized rate and then launches a low-cost housing scheme on its own.

In the second phase, the federal government acquires land at a subsidized rate and hands it over to builders and developers at a ratio of 70:30. The builders and developers are bound to construct 30% of the houses.

A private builder and developer utilise their own land to construct houses by availing the tax exemption announced by the federal government for low cost housing schemes in the third phase.

In this phase, the builders and developers are bound to construct 30% out of the project.

To avail these benefits, builders need to get NOCs before December 31, 2020.

The SBCA officer said a total 6,645,243 square feet of covered area has been approved by the town planning department in the last seven months under the Naya Pakistan Housing scheme.

Out of the 20 NOCs issued by the SBCA, 10 are for high rise residential-cum-commercial projects. Six of these high rises will be in Gadap Town. They would be projects of ground+15 floors and ground+14 floors.

The other four buildings will be a ground+21 floors high rise residential-cum-commercial project in Block-IV of Nazimabad, ground+14 floors in Sector 17-A, Pakistan Scientist Cooperative Housing Society, Gulshan-e-Iqbal Town, ground+16 floors in Saddar and ground+12 floors in Scheme 41, Surjani Town.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Lahore motorway rape Day 49: rapist's judicial remand extended
Lahore motorway rape Day 49: rapist’s judicial remand extended
Traffic diversion routes for Karachi's Chup Tazia processions
Traffic diversion routes for Karachi’s Chup Tazia processions
Eight killed, over 125 injured in Peshawar madrassah explosion
Eight killed, over 125 injured in Peshawar madrassah explosion
Ayaz Sadiq issues clarification after Indian media 'twists' Abhinandan statement
Ayaz Sadiq issues clarification after Indian media ‘twists’ Abhinandan statement
Explainer: Gilgit-Baltistan elections 2020 likely PTI-PPP showdown
Explainer: Gilgit-Baltistan elections 2020 likely PTI-PPP showdown
NAB raids Karachi's National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases
NAB raids Karachi’s National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases
They think Balochistan's people shouldn't chose their own govt: Maryam
They think Balochistan’s people shouldn’t chose their own govt: Maryam
United Bravo becomes the cheapest car in Pakistan
United Bravo becomes the cheapest car in Pakistan
Case registered against Ayaz Sadiq over controversial remarks
Case registered against Ayaz Sadiq over controversial remarks
Lahore's Orange Line Train starts chugging after two separate inaugurations
Lahore’s Orange Line Train starts chugging after two separate inaugurations
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.