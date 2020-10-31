Naya Pakistan Housing: 20 Karachi residential-cum-commercial projects given no-objection certificates

The Sindh Building Control Authority has issued no-objection certificates to 20 residential-cum-commercial projects in Karachi under the Naya Pakistan Housing scheme.

It shared an updated list with SAMAA Digital of the approval on Saturday.

The NOCs were issued by the town planning department between April and October. The Naya Pakistan Housing Development Authority will look after these projects.

Two of the 20 NOCs were issued in May, three in June, three in July, four in August, seven in September and one in October.

The SBCA town planning director said these projects are in Nazimabad, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Jamshed Quarters, Ranchore Lines Quarters, Ram Bagh Quarters, Gadap Town, Gulshan-e-Iqbal Town, Saddar Bazar Quarters, Ramswami Quarters and Surjani Town.

The SBCA officer said these housing projects are divided into three phases.

In the first phase, the NPHD acquires lands from the provincial government at a subsidized rate and then launches a low-cost housing scheme on its own.

In the second phase, the federal government acquires land at a subsidized rate and hands it over to builders and developers at a ratio of 70:30. The builders and developers are bound to construct 30% of the houses.

A private builder and developer utilise their own land to construct houses by availing the tax exemption announced by the federal government for low cost housing schemes in the third phase.

In this phase, the builders and developers are bound to construct 30% out of the project.

To avail these benefits, builders need to get NOCs before December 31, 2020.

The SBCA officer said a total 6,645,243 square feet of covered area has been approved by the town planning department in the last seven months under the Naya Pakistan Housing scheme.

Out of the 20 NOCs issued by the SBCA, 10 are for high rise residential-cum-commercial projects. Six of these high rises will be in Gadap Town. They would be projects of ground+15 floors and ground+14 floors.

The other four buildings will be a ground+21 floors high rise residential-cum-commercial project in Block-IV of Nazimabad, ground+14 floors in Sector 17-A, Pakistan Scientist Cooperative Housing Society, Gulshan-e-Iqbal Town, ground+16 floors in Saddar and ground+12 floors in Scheme 41, Surjani Town.