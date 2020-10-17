Saturday, October 17, 2020  | 28 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

‘Nawaz spoke against COAS 11 times in Gujranwala jalsa speech’

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Ban PML-N if it continues playing into hands of enemies, says railways minister

Nawaz Sharif spoke against army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa eleven times during the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s anti-government jalsa in Gujranwala, says Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed.

If the PML-N continues to play into the hands of the enemies of the country, then it should be banned, Rasheed said, referring to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif as the “enemy”.

Rasheed was speaking at a press conference in Lahore on Saturday.

He said Nawaz has played the drum beat of war and now there will be open politics against him and his end will be like that of the MQM founder.

He said Pakistan’s survival is linked with the army. Those sitting and criticising from London should come here and face the courts, Rasheed said to Nawaz.

“Nawaz’s politics is over in Pakistan. He does not realise the game he is playing,” Rasheed said, calling the opposition’s Gujranwala jalsa a fail.
FaceBook WhatsApp
sheikh rasheed
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Suzuki Alto 660cc with AC now costs Rs1.43 million
Suzuki Alto 660cc with AC now costs Rs1.43 million
Pakistan needs across-the-board accountability, not selective: PDM leaders
Pakistan needs across-the-board accountability, not selective: PDM leaders
Lahore motorway rape Day 35: Punjab announces reward for policemen
Lahore motorway rape Day 35: Punjab announces reward for policemen
Pakistan’s first ever public electric bikes launched
Pakistan’s first ever public electric bikes launched
Seven FC troops, seven security guards martyred in Ormara attack
Seven FC troops, seven security guards martyred in Ormara attack
Entry tests for Sindh medical colleges postponed on court orders
Entry tests for Sindh medical colleges postponed on court orders
Ulema Committee announces countrywide strike against Maulana Adil’s murder Friday
Ulema Committee announces countrywide strike against Maulana Adil’s murder Friday
Amna Ilyas addresses uproar against her after body shaming remarks
Amna Ilyas addresses uproar against her after body shaming remarks
Work to start on Malir Expressway next month
Work to start on Malir Expressway next month
Astronauts, scientists answer Karachi fourth graders science questions
Astronauts, scientists answer Karachi fourth graders science questions
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.