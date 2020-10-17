‘Nawaz spoke against COAS 11 times in Gujranwala jalsa speech’

Ban PML-N if it continues playing into hands of enemies, says railways minister

If the PML-N continues to play into the hands of the enemies of the country, then it should be banned, Rasheed said, referring to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif as the “enemy”.

Rasheed was speaking at a press conference in Lahore on Saturday.

He said Nawaz has played the drum beat of war and now there will be open politics against him and his end will be like that of the MQM founder.

He said Pakistan’s survival is linked with the army. Those sitting and criticising from London should come here and face the courts, Rasheed said to Nawaz.

“Nawaz’s politics is over in Pakistan. He does not realise the game he is playing,” Rasheed said, calling the opposition’s Gujranwala jalsa a fail.