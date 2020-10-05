Nawaz Sharif secretly met Narendra Modi in Kathmandu: Sheikh Rasheed

Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed claimed on Monday that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif held a secret meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kathmandu.

“The meeting that you held with Narendra Modi in Kathmandu, did you share its details with the foreign office,” Rasheed asked during a press talk in Islamabad. “Did you tell any of Pakistan’s responsible institutions about it?”

The minister didn’t disclose the source of his information. But Indian journalist Barkha Dutt had written in her book This Unquiet Land — Stories from India’s Fault Lines about a secret meeting between Sharif and Modi in Kathmandu during the 2014 SAARC summit.

The meeting, according to Dutt, was arranged by Indian steel magnate Sajjan Jindal.

“Jindal was asked to discreetly reach out to his ‘friend’ across the border,” Dutt claimed in her book. She claimed that the two leaders met quietly in Jindal’s hotel room.

The governments in Pakistan and India had denied reports of the meeting soon after they were aired on media.

The then Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government had described the reports as “baseless”, saying that no such meeting was held between the two leaders in Kathmandu.

A similar denial had been issued by the Indian government. “The report is completely baseless. No such meeting took place in Kathmandu during the SAARC summit,” the Indian ministry of external affairs had said.