Imran Khan is a selected prime minister: Nawaz Sharif

Says he won't abandon Pakistan

In a meeting of the PML-N's Central Working Committee on Thursday, he addressed party members via a video link. He said the PTI government has ruined Pakistan and the lives of the people living in it.

Nawaz said that the residents of the country were happy until 2018 when his party was in power. "During that time, Pakistan was regarded as a country that was prospering in all sectors."

He said that even after years in power, the PTI government has failed to start the Peshawar BRT project. "The money used for this project is equivalent to the money we spent on three of our BRT projects in Punjab."

The PML-N leader pointed out that during his government, the economic growth rate in the country was at 5.8%. "Right now, the growth rate is negative," he said, adding that there is a huge difference in the tenures of both governments.

"Not just the economy, but also the law and order situation of the country was under control when the PML-N government was in power," Nawaz said, pointing out that today the residents feel unsafe and unhappy.

He added that the people who were actually suffering were the poor and the working class. "They don't even have food to eat or money to pay their rent."

Nawaz claimed that the government came into power by rigging the election. "They had appointed their party members are heads of polling stations and then cheated in the elections," he said, adding that those who came under the "tractor" were deliberately brought in by the government.

Nawaz said that that the real winner of the election was the PML-N.

"We are not blind or deaf nor have we lost our consciences," the former prime minister said. "I can't turn my face from my country. I have been the prime minister of the country thrice but you saw the comments the court passed against me yesterday [Wednesday]."

Is this justice, Nawaz questioned. "They straight away took Shehbaz Sharif to jail without even hearing him out," he said.

The former prime minister said that the real people to blame were those who brought PM Khan to power. "Khan is just a stooge."