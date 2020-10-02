Friday, October 2, 2020  | 13 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Nawaz Sharif, family own land over 1,752 canals: NAB report

Posted: Oct 2, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Nawaz Sharif, family own land over 1,752 canals: NAB report

Photo: File

Former prime minister and PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif owns land spread over thousands of acres in Murree, Lahore, Abbottabad and Sheikhupura, the National Accountability Bureau revealed.

The bureau released a report of the assets owned by the PML-N founder in the Toshakhana reference on Friday.

Earlier this week, NAB had asked for Nawaz’s bank account, property and vehicle records from the Lahore Development Authority and the excise and taxation department in the Toshakhana reference.

The Toshakhana is an official treasury where gifts from foreign dignitaries or heads of state are deposited. The accountability watchdog has accused PPP Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari and former PM Nawaz of obtaining cars from the Toshakhana by paying only 15% of the price of the luxury vehicles. 

The report stated that Nawaz owns shares in four companies. He has 467,950 shares in textile mills, 343,425 shares in the the Hudaibiya Paper Mills and over 22,000 shares in the Hudaibiya Engineering Company. In the Ittefaq Textile Mills, the leader has over 48,000 shares.

“Nawaz Sharif has eight international accounts in multiple local banks,” the report read, adding that there is a total of nearly Rs612,000 in five of his bank accounts.

The leader also owns €566 (Euros), $698 (American dollars) and £498 (British pounds).

NAB added that Nawaz owns a 15-canal house in Abbottabad and other property in Murree and Lahore’s Upper Mall Road. “He and his family own land spread across 1,752 canals all across the country,” the report added.

NAB Nawaz Sharif
 
