Saturday, October 3, 2020  | 14 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
Nawaz has taken over PML-N’s command: Sheikh Rasheed

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 8 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 8 mins ago
Nawaz has taken over PML-N’s command: Sheikh Rasheed
Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed said on Saturday that Nawaz Sharif had taken over the command of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the former premier didn’t trust anyone except his daughter. Rasheed said this while addressing a press conference in Lahore. The centre of Nawaz’s politics was his own self, he said. “The entire nation knows that they are scared that Imran Khan will also gain majority in the Senate in March,” the minister said. Regarding collective resignations by the opposition, he said the government would have by-polls held on all vacant seats. Rasheed believed that convicted individuals didn’t have the right to address the masses. The prime minister’s decision to allow airing of Nawaz’s address with the opposition’s All Parties Conference was wrong, he said. The minister accused the ex-premier of becoming part of a nexus against the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

