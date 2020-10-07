Wednesday, October 7, 2020  | 18 Safar, 1442
HOME > Pakistan

Nawaz calls treason case against Azad Kashmir PM ‘tragic’

Posted: Oct 7, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Says the 'selectors' are responsible for this

Former premier Nawaz Sharif has described registration of a treason case against the Azad Jammu and Kashmir prime minister "tragic".

The Lahore police recently registered an FIR against Nawaz, AJK PM Raja Farooq Haider Khan and several other members of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz. It contained 11 sections, including 124A (sedition).

The complaint was filed on the basis of recent speeches by Nawaz, in which he had been increasingly critical of the military establishment for its alleged role in politics.

Nawaz was speaking to the media in London on Wednesday when a reporter mentioned that the international media was highlighting the treason case against the AJK prime minister.

"What could be more tragic than the prime minister of a country stooping so low and issuing directives for such things," Nawaz said. "Such a prime minister never came in the history of Pakistan.

Related: ‘No state institution behind treason case against Nawaz’

"But since he is not a prime minister, he's selected [PM] and so its responsibility lies on the selectors too," the former Pakistan premier said.

He said the "selectors" were responsible for this because they "rigged the elections to impose such an incompetent man" on 220 million people.

Another journalist asked the ex-premier about his response to former FIA head Bashir Memon's revelations regarding victimisation of the opposition. Nawaz replied that several commissions would be made now.

Here it is pertinent to mention that the charter of Pakistan Democratic Movement — an alliance of opposition parties against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government — includes a point regarding the formation of a Truth Commission.

This commission would analyse the country's circumstances since 1947 and identify the ones responsible for them, it says.

Nawaz Sharif
 
Nawaz Sharif, treason case, Azad Kashmir, AJK PM Raja Farooq Haider Khan
 
