NAB arrests Sindh local government officers on corruption charges

The National Accountability Bureau arrested on Monday two officers of the Sindh local government department on charges of corruption of over Rs1 billion, it said Monday.

The officers, Rehmatullah Sheikh and Manzoor Abbasi, were former focal persons to Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani and Local Government Minister Nasir Shah.

The anti-corruption watchdog is investigating them in three cases. Sheikh has reportedly been accused of making illegal appointments too.

An accountability court has remanded both officers in police custody for 10 days.

An inquiry will also be held regarding the Sindh Health Department’s Coronavirus Emergency Fund, a NAB spokesperson said.

Record of cash inflows and outflows of the fund has been sought from the provincial secretary, according to the spokesperson.