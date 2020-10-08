Thursday, October 8, 2020  | 19 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Five children among eight injured in Muzaffargarh stray dog attack

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago
Five children among eight injured in Muzaffargarh stray dog attack

Photo: AFP

Eight people, including five children returning home from school, were injured after being attacked and bitten by stray dogs in Muzaffargarh on Thursday.

The attack took place near Chowk Sarwar Shaheed. The injured children were taken to a nearby hospital.

Their parents said the hospital did not have the rabies vaccine. Relatives of the injured said they had asked the health department to do something about the stray dogs in the area several times, but no action had been taken.

Four months ago, a 12-year-old boy was killed and another injured after being attacked by a pack of more than 12 stray dogs in Muzaffargarh.

The boys were shepherding their goats when the dogs pounced on them near a poultry farm on Dera Ghazi Khan Road.

According to residents, the poultry farm’s workers used to feed dead chickens to the dogs. They hadn’t been feeding them lately due to the coronavirus lockdown and the residents believed that might be why the hungry pack might have attacked the boys.

