Muzaffargarh rape survivor tries to set herself on fire

Posted: Oct 12, 2020
A rape survivor in Muzaffargarh tried to set herself on fire after the men who raped her were granted bail by the police.

The incident took place near the Kacheri Chowk on Sunday.

According to the woman, she had been raped by a group of men earlier this week. She had registered an FIR at the local police station but the suspects were granted bail.

To register her protest, the survivor tried to burn herself. Her family members were also present at the protest. She was stopped midway by the area residents and rescue officials.

The police, on the other hand, said that they didn’t find any evidence against the accused men. “When we checked the records of the complainant we found that other women from her family had registered multiple FIRs of rape against these men,” Punjab police spokesperson Wasim Khan Gopang said.

He added that a case has been registered against the woman and her family under Section 325 (attempt to commit suicide) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

