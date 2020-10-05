Muzaffargarh men throw acid at neighbour, daughter: police

A group of unidentified men threw acid at their neighbour and his daughter in Muzaffargarh’s Shaher Sultan, the police said on Monday.

According to the victim, identified as Munir Ahmed, the incident took place on Sunday at 2pm. “I was standing at the gate of my house when a court official came to me and asked me for directions,” he said.

“I told him that the house was right opposite ours. After the official left, the owners of the house started screaming at us for revealing their address and attacked me.”

The FIR stated that the neighbours strangled the victim after the official left saying that they will burn his eyes with acid. “My wife and daughter came in the middle, right before the men could attack me,” it added.

During the attack, Munir received minor injuries. His 16-year-old daughter, however, suffered severe burns. They have been shifted to the rural health centre.

The neighbours and Ahmed are already fighting a case against each other in court.

The police have registered an FIR under Section 336B (punishment for hurt by corrosive substance) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Special teams have also been formed for investigations and raids are being conducted to arrest the perpetrators.