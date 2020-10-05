Monday, October 5, 2020  | 16 Safar, 1442
Musharraf promised US to send Pakistani troops to Iraq: Jamali

Posted: Oct 5, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 53 mins ago
Says US official told him Musharraf didn't fulfill his commitment

Former prime minister Zafarullah Khan Jamali said on Monday that former US secretary of state Colin Powell had told him that then Pakistan president Pervez Musharraf had given a “commitment” to send the Pakistan Army to Iraq but he didn’t keep it.

Powell had come to meet him at a Washington hotel just before he was scheduled to return to Pakistan after his 2003 US visit, according to Jamali. He said Powell had told him to convey a message to Musharraf.

“I told him (Powell) that I am going back… anything for my president,” Jamali told SAMAA TV’s Nadeem Malik. “Colin Powell told me one thing…yes tell the president that the commitment he made, he didn't keep it. So just please tell him that.”

Powell had told him that Musharraf had made a commitment to send Pakistan Army troops to Iraq, Jamali said.

“I didn't know of it,” said the ex-premier. He said he had told the US secretary of state that he would take up the issue in the National Assembly of Pakistan and take the nation into confidence over any such commitment.

Jamali said Musharraf had told senior PML-Q leaders to remove him as the prime minister a few months after his US visit. He had stepped down in June 2004.
