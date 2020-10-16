Friday, October 16, 2020  | 27 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Multan men gang-rape woman in family’s presence during house robbery

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Multan men gang-rape woman in family’s presence during house robbery

Nine men gang-raped a woman in the presence of her husband, five children and brother-in-law and robbed the family of gold ornaments and cash in Multan, the police said.

According to the family’s statement, the men broke into their house in Chah Darkhan Wala at 2am on Friday. “They tied us up with ropes and held us hostage while stealing jewelry, cash and cattle from the house,” one of the family members said.

“They then gang-raped my sister-in-law,” he added.

The police have began a search operation to catch the perpetrators.

“We are using geo-fencing which will help us catch the suspects as soon as possible,” the SHO of the area said, adding that a special team has also been formed.

He added that a medical test of the woman will be conducted as well. “We will lodge an FIR after the reports come out.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
gang rape Multan robbery
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
gang rape, gang rape victim, gang rape multan
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Lahore motorway rape Day 35: Punjab announces reward for policemen
Lahore motorway rape Day 35: Punjab announces reward for policemen
No locally bought dollars in 'foreign currency' accounts
No locally bought dollars in ‘foreign currency’ accounts
Toyota Yaris becomes Rs190,000 more expensive in six months
Toyota Yaris becomes Rs190,000 more expensive in six months
Suzuki Alto 660cc with AC now costs Rs1.43 million
Suzuki Alto 660cc with AC now costs Rs1.43 million
Ulema Committee announces countrywide strike against Maulana Adil’s murder Friday
Ulema Committee announces countrywide strike against Maulana Adil’s murder Friday
Seven FC troops, seven security guards martyred in Ormara attack
Seven FC troops, seven security guards martyred in Ormara attack
Pakistan’s first ever public electric bikes launched
Pakistan’s first ever public electric bikes launched
Sindh bans pillion riding in Karachi for one month
Sindh bans pillion riding in Karachi for one month
Astronauts, scientists answer Karachi fourth graders science questions
Astronauts, scientists answer Karachi fourth graders science questions
Joblessness in Pakistan to reach 30-year peak in 2021
Joblessness in Pakistan to reach 30-year peak in 2021
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.