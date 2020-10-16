Multan men gang-rape woman in family’s presence during house robbery

Nine men gang-raped a woman in the presence of her husband, five children and brother-in-law and robbed the family of gold ornaments and cash in Multan, the police said.

According to the family’s statement, the men broke into their house in Chah Darkhan Wala at 2am on Friday. “They tied us up with ropes and held us hostage while stealing jewelry, cash and cattle from the house,” one of the family members said.

“They then gang-raped my sister-in-law,” he added.

The police have began a search operation to catch the perpetrators.

“We are using geo-fencing which will help us catch the suspects as soon as possible,” the SHO of the area said, adding that a special team has also been formed.

He added that a medical test of the woman will be conducted as well. “We will lodge an FIR after the reports come out.”