Friday, October 2, 2020
MQM-P to hold long march in Hyderabad on October 4

Posted: Oct 2, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
MQM-P to hold long march in Hyderabad on October 4

Photo: Online

The Muttahida Quami Movement – Pakistan has planned a long march on October 4 in Hyderabad.

It was announced by MQM-P leaders in a press conference on Friday. Former Karachi mayor Wasim Akhtar and other MQM-P leaders, including Amir Khan, Ameen Ul Haq and others said they were all set to organise a “historic” long march in Hyderabad.

The idea is to put forward the party’s demand. They said they will try to inform the participants about the 12 years of PPP’s misrule during which, they said, the biased PPP government had ruined the major cities and towns of the province.

Awareness will be created among the people that Sindh will never prosper until PPP is not kicked out of the power corridors, the MQM-P leaders said.

They said Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas and other cities faced the worst crisis during PPP’s rule.

PPP rulers have paralysed the local government and education systems, they said, adding that the areas where the MQM had its vote bank were not provided with the required funds for development schemes. 

The MQM leaders demanded the establishment of a university in Hyderabad as was announced by the previous government. They said the census results were manipulated and people living in Hyderabad and Karachi were deprived of their mandate to elect the people of their choice.

They claimed that had the last census not been mishandled and engineered, the PPP leaders would have never been in power through a majority vote. They claimed that PPP grabbed power through the engineered results of the census and termed it an “illegitimate” government imposed on the people for the last 12 years.

