Mirpurkhas man takes daughter’s body via chinghchi as ambulance unavailable

A man in Mirpurkhas was forced to take his deceased daughter’s body home in a chinghchi rickshaw after Civil Hospital refused to provide him an ambulance.

According to the family, their daughter was admitted to the hospital earlier this week after she came developed a high fever. She passed away on Wednesday.

“When we asked the hospital management to provide us an ambulance to take the body back home, they refused,” her father said.

The hospital’s management, on the other hand, claimed that the family never came to them or asked for an ambulance. “We don’t even know that they took the body home in a chinghchi,” an official from the hospital said.

In a similar incident in Sheikhupura, the bodies of three men killed during a fight were shifted to the hospital on a donkey cart after an ambulance failed to reach the area.