Maulana Adil murder: Police obtain forensic report of cleric’s car

The Karachi police have prepared the forensic report of the car in which religious cleric Maulana Adil Khan was attacked on Saturday night.

Maulana Adil of Jamia Farooqia was shot and killed by unidentified men in Karachi’s Shah Faisal Colony in what is being reported as a case of sectarian violence.

He was inside a Vigo with his driver near Shama Shopping Centre when he was attacked.

According to the police’s forensic report, the perpetrators had fired at the window of the driving side of the car. After the glass broke, he immediately opened fire at the cleric and his driver.

“Seven bullets were fired at Maulana Adil Khan,” the report stated.

The investigation officer of the case revealed that the suspects had been following the cleric. “Upon reaching the location, they waited for one of their accomplices. They attacked after the prime suspect arrived.”

An FIR has been lodged at the Shah Faisal police station. “The case will then be transferred to the Counter Terrorism Department,” the officer added.

On Sunday, the police obtained CCTV footage of the attack which revealed that the suspect escaped from the area on foot after committing the crime.

According to Sindh IG Mushtaq Mahar, the police found 9mm bullet casings at the crime scene and have sent them to for testing.

Maulana Adil was the principal of Jamia Farooqia, a popular university of Islamic Studies in Shah Faisal. He was also teaching at Jamia Darul Uloom Karachi, which is the largest Deobandi Islamic seminary in Pakistan. Malauna Saleemullah Khan, the founder of Jamia Farooqui, was his father.