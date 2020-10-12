Monday, October 12, 2020  | 23 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Maulana Adil murder: Police obtain forensic report of cleric’s car

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 11 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 11 mins ago
Maulana Adil murder: Police obtain forensic report of cleric’s car

Photo: File

The Karachi police have prepared the forensic report of the car in which religious cleric Maulana Adil Khan was attacked on Saturday night.

Maulana Adil of Jamia Farooqia was shot and killed by unidentified men in Karachi’s Shah Faisal Colony in what is being reported as a case of sectarian violence.

He was inside a Vigo with his driver near Shama Shopping Centre when he was attacked.

According to the police’s forensic report, the perpetrators had fired at the window of the driving side of the car. After the glass broke, he immediately opened fire at the cleric and his driver.

“Seven bullets were fired at Maulana Adil Khan,” the report stated.

The investigation officer of the case revealed that the suspects had been following the cleric. “Upon reaching the location, they waited for one of their accomplices. They attacked after the prime suspect arrived.”

An FIR has been lodged at the Shah Faisal police station. “The case will then be transferred to the Counter Terrorism Department,” the officer added.

On Sunday, the police obtained CCTV footage of the attack which revealed that the suspect escaped from the area on foot after committing the crime.

According to Sindh IG Mushtaq Mahar, the police found 9mm bullet casings at the crime scene and have sent them to for testing.

Maulana Adil was the principal of Jamia Farooqia, a popular university of Islamic Studies in Shah Faisal. He was also teaching at Jamia Darul Uloom Karachi, which is the largest Deobandi Islamic seminary in Pakistan. Malauna Saleemullah Khan, the founder of Jamia Farooqui, was his father.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Maulana Adil Murder
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
maulana adil khan, maulana adil jamia farooqia, maulana adil khan cct, maulana adil video, maulana adil killing
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi traffic police announce diversion plan for Chehlum
Karachi traffic police announce diversion plan for Chehlum
Karachi University staffers' sons harassed two IBA students: security adviser
Karachi University staffers’ sons harassed two IBA students: security adviser
No locally bought dollars in 'foreign currency' accounts
No locally bought dollars in ‘foreign currency’ accounts
Five cars crushed by truck on Karachi's Baloch Colony Flyover
Five cars crushed by truck on Karachi’s Baloch Colony Flyover
Toyota Yaris becomes Rs190,000 more expensive in six months
Toyota Yaris becomes Rs190,000 more expensive in six months
Watch: PAF fighter jets land on Lahore-Islamabad motorway
Watch: PAF fighter jets land on Lahore-Islamabad motorway
Chehlum processions held across Pakistan
Chehlum processions held across Pakistan
Flour becomes more expensive in Karachi
Flour becomes more expensive in Karachi
Treason case registered against Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz
Treason case registered against Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz
National Bank denies data hack news, says single ATM affected
National Bank denies data hack news, says single ATM affected
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.