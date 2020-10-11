Sunday, October 11, 2020  | 22 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Maulana Adil murder: Police obtain CCTV footage of attack

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
The cleric was shot dead in Karachi on Saturday

The murderer of religious cleric Maulana Adil Khan was on foot when he opened fire at his car Saturday night, the police said.

Maulana Adil of Jamia Farooqia was shot and killed by unidentified men in Karachi’s Shah Faisal Colony in what is being reported as a case of sectarian violence.

He was inside a Vigo with his driver near Shama Shopping Centre when he was attacked.

According to the police, they have obtained CCTV footage of the attack which revealed that the suspect escaped from the area on foot after committing the crime.

According to an initial investigation report submitted to Sindh IG Mushtaq Mahar, the perpetrators had been following the cleric. Police found 9mm bullet casings at the crime scene and have sent them to for ballistic testing.

"Maulana Adil and his driver passed away on the spot," Mahar said, adding that a post-mortem examination of the driver has been conducted. "We are waiting for word from other clerics regarding Maulana Adil's post-mortem examination."

The funeral prayers of the cleric were to be offered at the Jami Farooqia near Hub River Road at 9am today (Sunday).

Maulana Adil was the principal of Jamia Farooqia, a popular university of Islamic Studies in Shah Faisal. He was also teaching at Jamia Darul Uloom Karachi, which is the largest Deobandi Islamic seminary in Pakistan. Malauna Saleemullah Khan, the founder of Jamia Farooqui, was his father.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has condemned the attack and said intelligence and law enforcement agencies will arrest the culprits behind it.

He said on Twitter that his government had known about and he had repeatedly spoken about India’s attempts to kill clerics to create sectarian conflict in Pakistan.

In another tweet, the prime minister said they had prevented a number of such attempts in the last few months. “Our intelligence organisations and law enforcement agencies will nab culprits of this murder also,” he said.

He urged scholars from all sects to ensure that people do not fall prey to this nefarious Indian design aimed at destabilising Pakistan.

