Thursday, October 8, 2020  | 19 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Maryam says opposition movement is entering a decisive phase

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 13 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 13 mins ago
Maryam says opposition movement is entering a decisive phase

Photo: SAMAA TV

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz vice-president Maryam Nawaz said on Thursday that the opposition’s movement against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was entering a decisive phase.

She was addressing a convention of PML-N members in Lahore. The former first daughter hailed party members for their loyalty.

“Party leaders and workers changed the culture of Nawaz-league,” she said. “They are standing their ground despite threats and intimidation.”

Maryam said the sanctity of vote was violated in the country. “The cure to every disease lies in ‘vote ko izzat do (give respect to vote)’.”

The people ruling the country are not interested in resolution of public issues, according to her. If Nawaz fights the case of people, then he is booked in treason cases.

“The constitution and the law must be respected,” she said. “There should be accountability, not victimisation.”

Commenting on the treason case against Nawaz, Maryam asked what kind of traitor was her father who ordered nuclear tests.

What sort of a traitor was Nawaz who made JF-17 Thunder and steered the country out of darkness, she questioned.

“Issue advertisements, place Nawaz Sharif’s face on them but they will reflect a glimpse of Musharraf,” the former first daughter said, in response to the Islamabad High Court orders.

She lamented that no court or the National Accountability Bureau dares summon Prime Minister Imran Khan’s sister. Her remark was a reference to Aleema Khan who was caught up in a tax evasion controversy in 2018.

Maryam told party workers that the former premier had not left them alone. He faced all attacks himself first and then came our turn, she added.

“If the time to render a sacrifice came, [you] will see me at the forefront first of all,” the former first daughter reassured PML-N members.

He urged them not to abandon the constitution, law, democracy and the masses.

FaceBook WhatsApp
maryam nawaz opposition Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Maryam Nawaz, opposition, Pakistan, government, Nawaz Sharif
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi traffic police announce diversion plan for Chehlum
Karachi traffic police announce diversion plan for Chehlum
Five cars crushed by truck on Karachi's Baloch Colony Flyover
Five cars crushed by truck on Karachi’s Baloch Colony Flyover
Former K-Electric CEO appointed PM Khan's special assistant
Former K-Electric CEO appointed PM Khan’s special assistant
Today’s outlook: Smart lockdowns in Karachi, Nehal Hashmi in lockup
Today’s outlook: Smart lockdowns in Karachi, Nehal Hashmi in lockup
Karachi University staffers' sons harassed two IBA students: security adviser
Karachi University staffers’ sons harassed two IBA students: security adviser
Nuclear physicist debunks Nawaz Sharif's reverse engineered missile claims
Nuclear physicist debunks Nawaz Sharif’s reverse engineered missile claims
US, UK passengers need coronavirus tests to travel to Pakistan
US, UK passengers need coronavirus tests to travel to Pakistan
Watch: Investigators pushed out of court during Nehal Hashmi hearing
Watch: Investigators pushed out of court during Nehal Hashmi hearing
Watch: PAF fighter jets land on Lahore-Islamabad motorway
Watch: PAF fighter jets land on Lahore-Islamabad motorway
Watch: Stage collapses as Saad Rafique calls for Shehbaz’s release
Watch: Stage collapses as Saad Rafique calls for Shehbaz’s release
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.