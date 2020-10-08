Maryam says opposition movement is entering a decisive phase

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz vice-president Maryam Nawaz said on Thursday that the opposition’s movement against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was entering a decisive phase.

She was addressing a convention of PML-N members in Lahore. The former first daughter hailed party members for their loyalty.

“Party leaders and workers changed the culture of Nawaz-league,” she said. “They are standing their ground despite threats and intimidation.”

Maryam said the sanctity of vote was violated in the country. “The cure to every disease lies in ‘vote ko izzat do (give respect to vote)’.”

The people ruling the country are not interested in resolution of public issues, according to her. If Nawaz fights the case of people, then he is booked in treason cases.

“The constitution and the law must be respected,” she said. “There should be accountability, not victimisation.”

Commenting on the treason case against Nawaz, Maryam asked what kind of traitor was her father who ordered nuclear tests.

What sort of a traitor was Nawaz who made JF-17 Thunder and steered the country out of darkness, she questioned.

“Issue advertisements, place Nawaz Sharif’s face on them but they will reflect a glimpse of Musharraf,” the former first daughter said, in response to the Islamabad High Court orders.

She lamented that no court or the National Accountability Bureau dares summon Prime Minister Imran Khan’s sister. Her remark was a reference to Aleema Khan who was caught up in a tax evasion controversy in 2018.

Maryam told party workers that the former premier had not left them alone. He faced all attacks himself first and then came our turn, she added.

“If the time to render a sacrifice came, [you] will see me at the forefront first of all,” the former first daughter reassured PML-N members.

He urged them not to abandon the constitution, law, democracy and the masses.