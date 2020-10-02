Friday, October 2, 2020  | 13 Safar, 1442
Mandi Bahauddin men beaten up for stopping harassment

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
Mandi Bahauddin men beaten up for stopping harassment

Three men in Mandi Bahauddin’s Phalia were arrested after they beat up two youngsters for stopping them from harassing a woman, the police said on Friday.

According to reports, the victims had told the suspects off for harassing a woman walking on the street. On this, the perpetrators got angry and started beating up the men.

A video of the incident shows the suspects throwing punches, slaps and kicks at the men. They also filmed the incident.

The police took action against the crime after the video went viral on social media. “The incident took place three months back but action was taken after the video went viral,” a police officer said.

The suspects are in custody and further investigations are under way.

