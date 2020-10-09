Mandi Bahauddin man shoots sister over marriage of choice: police

A man shot his sister for wanting to get married of her own free will in Mandi Bahauddin’s Kuthiala Shaikhan, the police said on Friday.

According to the police, the woman had expressed her wish to marry a man of her choice in front of her family after which her brother killed her. She died on the spot.

“We have collected evidence from the crime site and have began investigations into the case,” a police officer said.

The woman’s body has been shifted to the DHQ Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Her brother, on the other hand, has been taken into police custody and is being interrogated.

An FIR has been registered.