A local court in Punjab’s Mailsi sentenced a man convicted of raping two girls to death thrice.

According to the police, the man had raped a five-year-old and a seven-year-old girl and then murdered them 11 months back. The crime took place in Mauza Chamnabad.

The Mailsi Saddar police station had registered a case and arrested him. He confessed to his crime in police custody.

During a hearing on Saturday, the court awarded him death sentence thrice and a fine of Rs400,000.