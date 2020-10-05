Three men arrested in Larkana gang rape case

Three men were arrested on Sunday for gang-raping a minor in Yar Mohammad Khokhar village in Larkana district two months ago.

The arrests were announced by Larkana DIG Irfan Ali Baloch.

On August 10, a gang rape was reported in Larkana within the limits of the Bakrani police station.

The men were caught after their hideout was raided by a police team led by Bakrani DSP Khalil Rehman Misan, the Larkana DIG said. He identified the rapists as Jamil Khokhar, Jani Khokhar and Sohail Khokhar.

He said they had raped a 14-year-old girl in their village after kidnapping her.

A medical examination had confirmed the rape, he said.

“I had formed the JIT under the supervision DSP Misan to arrest the accused,” he added. A Rs50,000 reward was announced for the police for arresting the culprits.

They will be presented in court today (Monday) for a remand.

An FIR of the rape case was registered on the complaint of the girl’s father. Her parents and relatives had staged protests for the arrest of the rapists in Larkana and other towns of the district.