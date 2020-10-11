Lahore woman abducted, tortured for rejecting marriage proposal: police

A woman was abducted and then tortured for refusing a marriage proposal from her cousin in Lahore’s Kahna, the police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the woman worked as a nurse at a local hospital. “On October 8, a group of men had left her on the streets in an injured condition late at night,” a police officer said.

The survivor registered an FIR at the local police station which stated that she had been attacked with a dagger.

On Saturday, the police arrested the woman’s cousin, identified as Ali, after finding evidence against him in the investigation. “He told us that he had attacked her for turning down his marriage proposal,” the officer added.

The suspect is being interrogated and the police are on the look out for his accomplices.