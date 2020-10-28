Lahore teenager accidentally shoots, kills 10-year-old sister

A 17-year-old shot accidentally shot and killed his 10-year-old sister in Lahore, the police said on Wednesday.

The teenager has been arrested by the police and a case registered. The shooting took place in Kahna Nau, a town on Firozpur Road.

Initial investigation suggests the incident was an accident and due to negligence, the law enforcers said, adding that he picked up his father’s pistol and pointed it towards his sister, who was playing a video game.

The gun suddenly went off and the bullet hit the girl’s face. She died on the spot.