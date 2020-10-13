Lahore motorway rape suspect sent to jail on 14-day remand

The prime suspect in the Lahore motorway rape case has been sent to jail on a 14-day judicial remand.

Abid Malhi was arrested from Faisalabad Monday night after being on the run for over a month. He was presented before an anti-terrorism court in Lahore on Tuesday.

The case was heard by Justice Arshad Hussain. An initial investigation report was presented before him by the police. The court has instructed the police to conduct an identification parade of Malhi.

Hi accomplice, Shafqat Ali, who was already in police custody was also brought before the court after an identification parade. Ali has been remanded into police custody until October 28.

Malhi and Ali have been accused of raping a woman in front of her children on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway on September 9.

According to the police, Malhi has a criminal record and has been named in eight other cases of robbery, murder and rape. He was a resident of Bahawalnagar’s Fort Abbas. In 2013, he had raped a woman and her daughter with his friends after which he was thrown out of his village.

“He was infamous in the village for multiple crimes and had also murdered his sister,” a former neighbour of the prime suspect said. “Malhi hardly spoke to anyone.”

The police added that Malhi had been residing at a village in Sheikhupura for the last six months.

The police had conducted five raids to arrest the prime suspect but he remained on the run for 33 days.

They had also created 28 teams to investigate and research the case. The new replacements and previous police officers investigating the case have not convened yet.

Here is a timeline of all the latest updates in the case.