Lahore motorway rape: Court grants 10-day extension in rapist’s remand

An anti-terrorism court extended on Wednesday the physical remand of Shafqat, one of the two main suspects in the Lahore motorway gang rape case.

The remand has been extended for 10 days.

The judge asked the police for an update on the investigation. Law enforcers told the court that they had recovered a wooden shaft which the suspect used to smash the glass window of the rape survivor’s car.

They said they still have to retrieve the survivor’s ATM card and stolen cash from the suspect. They asked for a 15-day extension in Shafqat’s remand.

A 10-day extension was granted.

Last week, the survivor of the Lahore motorway gang rape identified the main suspect in the case before a court.

Abid Malhi was arrested on October 12, more than a month after he and Shafqat gang raped a woman on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway in front of her children on September 9.

An anti-terrorism court had ordered that he be sent to jail and an identification parade be conducted. The survivor identified Malhi in the presence of the judicial magistrate.

Shafqat, was arrested on September 14 and is in police custody on physical remand.

To read about all the developments in the case, check out our timeline.