Lahore motorway rape case: Prime suspect Abid Malhi arrested

The prime suspect in the motorway rape case has been arrested a month after being on the run from the police.

Abid Malhi is being taken to Lahore, the police said. He was arrested in Faisalabad

A woman was raped in front of her children by two unidentified men on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway on September 9. The case has rattled the country and reignited the debate on whether capital punishment should be fixed for rapists or not.

CID Model Town DSP Hasnain Haider declined to comment on further details of how the Punjab police arrested Malhi.

The police had conducted five raids to arrest the prime suspect but he remained on the run for 33 days.

The police had created 28 teams to investigate and research the case. The new replacements and previous police officers investigating the case have not convened yet.

Here is a timeline of all the latest updates in the case.

The story is being updated