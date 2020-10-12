Monday, October 12, 2020  | 23 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Lahore motorway rape case: Prime suspect Abid Malhi arrested

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago
Lahore motorway rape case: Prime suspect Abid Malhi arrested

The prime suspect in the motorway rape case has been arrested a month after being on the run from the police.

Abid Malhi is being taken to Lahore, the police said. He was arrested in Faisalabad

A woman was raped in front of her children by two unidentified men on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway on September 9. The case has rattled the country and reignited the debate on whether capital punishment should be fixed for rapists or not.

CID Model Town DSP Hasnain Haider declined to comment on further details of how the Punjab police arrested Malhi.

The police had conducted five raids to arrest the prime suspect but he remained on the run for 33 days.

The police had created 28 teams to investigate and research the case. The new replacements and previous police officers investigating the case have not convened yet.

Here is a timeline of all the latest updates in the case.

The story is being updated

FaceBook WhatsApp
Lahore lahore motorway Police rape
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
lahore motorway, lahore motorway incident, lahore motorway incident woman pic, lahore motorway case, lahore motorway city map, lahore motorway girl pic, lahore motorway accident, lahore motorway hadsa, lahore motorway incident update
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi traffic police announce diversion plan for Chehlum
Karachi traffic police announce diversion plan for Chehlum
Lahore motorway rape Day 33: Investigating teams shuffled, no arrests...
Lahore motorway rape Day 33: Investigating teams shuffled, no arrests yet
Karachi University staffers' sons harassed two IBA students: security adviser
Karachi University staffers’ sons harassed two IBA students: security adviser
No locally bought dollars in 'foreign currency' accounts
No locally bought dollars in ‘foreign currency’ accounts
Five cars crushed by truck on Karachi's Baloch Colony Flyover
Five cars crushed by truck on Karachi’s Baloch Colony Flyover
Toyota Yaris becomes Rs190,000 more expensive in six months
Toyota Yaris becomes Rs190,000 more expensive in six months
Watch: PAF fighter jets land on Lahore-Islamabad motorway
Watch: PAF fighter jets land on Lahore-Islamabad motorway
Chehlum processions held across Pakistan
Chehlum processions held across Pakistan
Flour becomes more expensive in Karachi
Flour becomes more expensive in Karachi
Sindh bans pillion riding in Karachi for one month
Sindh bans pillion riding in Karachi for one month
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.