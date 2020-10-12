Lahore man dies in police custody

A man arrested on charges of a robbery passed away in the custody of Lahore police on Sunday. His family has accused the police of torturing him to death.

According to the family, the suspect, identified as Ghulam Hussain, was arrested by the Shahdara police earlier this week. On Sunday, he was shifted to a hospital after his health deteriorated.

“The police tortured my son to death,” the man’s father claimed. His family and friends protested at the hospital and demanded that the matter should be probed immediately.

The police, on the other, said that they had arrested Hussain after he was named in multiple robberies across the city.

“We have formed a special team under the deputy inspector general to investigate into the matter,” a police officer said, adding that anyone from the police found to be involved will be punished.