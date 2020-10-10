Saturday, October 10, 2020  | 21 Safar, 1442
HOME > Pakistan

Kotli woman jumps into river with five children

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 30 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 30 mins ago
Kotli woman jumps into river with five children

A woman jumped into the river with five children in Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s Kotli District on Saturday, rescue officials said.

According to the rescue team, three children and the woman were rescued by residents and were immediately shifted to the DHQ Hospital. They are reportedly in critical condition.

The body of one child has been recovered and a rescue operation is underway to find the remaining child.

“Her neighbours told us that the incident was a suicide attempt,” a rescue official said, adding that the woman had complained of domestic problems earlier.

kotli
 
Kotli azad kashmir, kotli suicide, kotli river
 
