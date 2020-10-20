KMC launches encroachment removal operations in four districts together

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation conducted on Tuesday an anti-encroachment operation in four districts of Karachi at the same time.

The KMC targeted Korangi, Central, East and South districts.

The anti-encroachment teams removed encroachments from roads and footpaths at Nasir Jump in Korangi district, Mehmoodabad in East district, Liaquatabad-C 1 area in Central district and Empress Market and Rainbow Center in South district.

Hotel items, tables, chairs, cabins, pushcarts, patharas, hen cages, puncture machines, sugarcane machines and gas cylinders were removed. The teams confiscated the items and loaded it on trucks.

The area police accompanied the KMC staff.

KMC Anti-encroachment Department Senior Director Bashir Siddiqui said the operations are being continued on the directives of Karachi Administrator Iftikhar Shallwani.

“The anti-encroachment operations are being carried out in four districts of Karachi at the same time. They will continue in the rest of the districts, including Malir and West districts,” he said.