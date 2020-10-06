Tuesday, October 6, 2020  | 17 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

KMC targets South, East districts for removal of encroachments

Posted: Oct 6, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago
KMC targets South, East districts for removal of encroachments

The KMC anti-encroachment department conducted on Tuesday an operation around a public park, Allah Rakha Family Park, in Karachi’s Kharadar, District South.

The KMC team removed encroachments, including pushcarts, cabins, patharas and hotel furniture around the public park to make it accessible for the public.

It confiscated all items during the operation.

KMC is conducting operations in districts Central, South and East on a daily basis.

The anti-encroachment operation on Songal Nullah in Lemo Goth, Gulshan-e-Iqbal continued on Tuesday for the sixth consecutive day.

KMC and the East DMC’s teams took part in the operation. Illegally constructed concrete houses and shops built on Songal Nullah were demolished with the help of heavy machinery.

East DMC anti-encroachment director Zahid Bin Khalil told SAMAA Digital that this is the sixth day of the operation. “It’ll take one more week to demolish all kinds of encroachment on Songal Nullah,” Khalil said. He said the KMC staff is conducting it with the police.

He said there are 265 illegal units, including concrete houses and shops, at and around the stormwater drain. Around 100 of them have been demolished.

The actual width of the drain has shrunk up to 10 feet and now the anti-encroachment teams are clearing 20 feet more on each side of it.

Khalil said all construction over the Songal Nullah is illegal, which restricted the flow of rain water during the recent monsoon season.

On Monday, the KMC removed encroachments from the greenbelts of Bath Island, Clifton in South District.

It confiscated hotel items, cabins, stalls and refrigerators kept on the greenbelts and footpaths of Bath Island. They demolished shelters, grills and walls erected by the encroachers on greenbelts.

