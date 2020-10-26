Monday, October 26, 2020  | 8 Rabiulawal, 1442
HOME > Pakistan

KMC has a new director-general for technical services

Posted: Oct 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
KMC has a new director-general for technical services

Photo: KMC.gos.pk

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation now has a new director-general for its technical services department.

Iqtidar Ahmed, an officer of BS-20, has been relieved of the post and told to report to the local government.

His replacement is Shabihul Hasnain, who is working as the chief engineer for KMC in District East for the last three years. Hasnain will be taking up the post of technical services DG in addition to his current work.

KMC’s human resources department issued an order for this on Monday with the consent of Karachi Administrator Iftikhar Shallwani.

Former KMC mayor Wasim Akhtar, in his tenure, divided the engineering department into districts and appointed six chief engineers.

Hasnain was previously an executive district officer for City District Government Karachi’s transport and communication department during the tenure of former city nazim Mustafa Kamal.  

