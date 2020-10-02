Friday, October 2, 2020  | 13 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

KMC extends anti-encroachment operation to Karachi’s Malir, Korangi districts

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 58 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 58 mins ago
KMC extends anti-encroachment operation to Karachi’s Malir, Korangi districts

The KMC anti-encroachment department has conducted operations in districts Central, Korangi, South and Malir in the last two days.

On Friday, it covered South and Korangi districts.

In District South, the team removed encroachments around Glass Tower and Prince Complex in Clifton. They confiscated hotel chairs, tables, cabins and gas cylinders kept on the roadside and footpaths.

Tandoors, fridges and deep freezers of the shops and hen cages from the footpaths were removed too.

In Korangi, the anti-encroachment teams conducted an operation in Shah Faisal No 1 and 2. They removed shutters, shelters, grills and walls erected on footpaths with heavy machinery.

The KMC teams confiscated pushcarts, cabins and patharas to clear walkways for the general public.

On Thursday, the KMC anti-encroachment teams conducted operations in Central, South and Malir districts.

In Central district, KMC removed encroachments from roads and footpaths in Gulberg. It was a night operation.

They confiscated electric generators, hotel items, sugarcane machines and pushcarts.

In South district, they covered Saddar, Empress Market, Rainbow Center, Preedy Street and Bohri Bazaar.

In Malir, they removed encroachments from Bakri Peerhi Road. Encroachments were removed from Jinnah Square to Liaquat Market in Malir District.

KMC senior director Bashir Siddiqui said the anti-encroachment operations will continue in every district regularly.

He said the anti-encroachment department has extended it operations despite limited resources.

FaceBook WhatsApp
encroachments Karachi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Lahore motorway rape updates: Survivor agrees to record statement
Lahore motorway rape updates: Survivor agrees to record statement
PML-N's Talal Chaudhry injured in fight in Faisalabad
PML-N’s Talal Chaudhry injured in fight in Faisalabad
Watch: Police arrive to find Talal Chaudhry's hospital room empty
Watch: Police arrive to find Talal Chaudhry’s hospital room empty
Religious groups clash in Karachi's Gulistan-e-Johar, 12 arrested
Religious groups clash in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar, 12 arrested
Mosque imam attacked during Maghrib prayers in Karachi's Shah Faisal
Mosque imam attacked during Maghrib prayers in Karachi’s Shah Faisal
US ambassador confirmed Zaheer-ul-Islam was active in politics: Shuja Nawaz
US ambassador confirmed Zaheer-ul-Islam was active in politics: Shuja Nawaz
Punjab Assembly resolution calls for banning Talal Chaudhry from politics
Punjab Assembly resolution calls for banning Talal Chaudhry from politics
Former K-Electric CEO appointed PM Khan's special assistant
Former K-Electric CEO appointed PM Khan’s special assistant
Karachi plane crash survivor reaches Lahore in PIA plane
Karachi plane crash survivor reaches Lahore in PIA plane
Thirteen killed as passenger van catches fire on Karachi highway
Thirteen killed as passenger van catches fire on Karachi highway
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.