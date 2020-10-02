KMC extends anti-encroachment operation to Karachi’s Malir, Korangi districts

The KMC anti-encroachment department has conducted operations in districts Central, Korangi, South and Malir in the last two days.

On Friday, it covered South and Korangi districts.

In District South, the team removed encroachments around Glass Tower and Prince Complex in Clifton. They confiscated hotel chairs, tables, cabins and gas cylinders kept on the roadside and footpaths.

Tandoors, fridges and deep freezers of the shops and hen cages from the footpaths were removed too.

In Korangi, the anti-encroachment teams conducted an operation in Shah Faisal No 1 and 2. They removed shutters, shelters, grills and walls erected on footpaths with heavy machinery.

The KMC teams confiscated pushcarts, cabins and patharas to clear walkways for the general public.

On Thursday, the KMC anti-encroachment teams conducted operations in Central, South and Malir districts.

In Central district, KMC removed encroachments from roads and footpaths in Gulberg. It was a night operation.

They confiscated electric generators, hotel items, sugarcane machines and pushcarts.

In South district, they covered Saddar, Empress Market, Rainbow Center, Preedy Street and Bohri Bazaar.

In Malir, they removed encroachments from Bakri Peerhi Road. Encroachments were removed from Jinnah Square to Liaquat Market in Malir District.

KMC senior director Bashir Siddiqui said the anti-encroachment operations will continue in every district regularly.

He said the anti-encroachment department has extended it operations despite limited resources.