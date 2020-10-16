Friday, October 16, 2020  | 27 Safar, 1442
Pakistan

KMC forms anti-encroachment, charged parking forces of city wardens

Posted: Oct 16, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 28 mins ago
KMC forms anti-encroachment, charged parking forces of city wardens

Photo: Facebook/ City Warden Karachi

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation has made two forces of city wardens – the anti-encroachment force and the charged parking force.

Each force has a 100 city wardens.

Karachi administrator Iftikhar Shallwani announced this at a meeting held at the KMC Old Building.

The forces are to work with the KMC anti-encroachment and charged parking departments in Karachi.

Why have these forces been made?

Shallwani said the performance of the anti-encroachment department will enhance because ofthis force. He ordered that anti-encroachment operations in Karachi be sped up.

The charged parking force is to monitor and ensure proper parking at designated sites to ease pressure on the currently disturbed flow of traffic.

New uniforms will be given to the wardens.

Around 1,400 city wardens currently work under the KMC municipal services department in Karachi.

They were appointed during the tenure of former Karachi mayor Mustafa Kamal in aims to control traffic flow with the traffic police on the busy roads in Karachi.

