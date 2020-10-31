Karachi’s District Central 70% cleared of encroachments: KMC

The KMC anti-encroachment department conducted operations in districts Central, East and Korangi on Saturday.

In District Central, the anti-encroachment teams worked near the motorcycle market in North Karachi, Liaquatabad No 10, Firdous Shopping Center, Sector 11-D in New Karachi, Gulbahar and Golimar in Nazimabad.

KMC Anti-encroachment Senior Director Bashir Siddiqui said most encroachments are in District Central – which is the city’s biggest district.

He said 70% of the district had been cleared.

In District East, operations were conducted around Rab Medical Centre on Allama Shabbir Ahmed Usmani Road.

In District Korangi, the operation was on 12,000 Road from Korangi No 5 to Babar Market.