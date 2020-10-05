Karachi Zoo: Court orders air-cooler installed inside bear’s enclosure

The Sindh High Court has instructed the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation to install an air cooler or air conditioner inside the enclosure of Rano the bear at the Karachi Zoo within 48 hours.

“If a cooler is not installed, the AC from the director or secretary’s room will be removed and installed in the enclosure.”

Last week, on Thursday, the residents of Karachi filed a petition demanding the relocation of a bear cub at the Karachi Zoo. Pictures and videos of the animal had gone viral on social media showing it in a dire condition, dehydrated and thirsty.

In the hearing on Monday, the court rejected the KMC’s report on the animals at the zoo. “The report reads that everything is good at the zoo, but this is a lie,” the court said, adding that the condition of animals at the zoo was alarming.

“The truth can be seen just by looking at the animals, but the management never says anything,” it remarked. “These people [the management] consider animals a means for earning money.”

The court expressed its anger over the appointment of just one doctor for all animals and has summoned the zoo’s budget and details of employees at the next hearing. It has also issued a notice to the secretary of the wildlife department.

Taking the petitioners’ suggestion, the court has also formed a committee to look into the condition of the zoo and suggest improvements. It will also make sure that animals are kept according to their natural habitat requirements.

A total of 38 people had signed the petition for the bear. It was filed by Barrister Mohsin Shahwani.

The petitioners said that the bear cub, Rano, is being kept in a very small enclosure, away from her family. “The bear is not fed on time, neither are its other needs looked out for,” Shahwani said.

He demanded that the bear should be sent back to Skardu where the rest of its family is, adding that the bear is not native to Karachi and the city’s climate is not suitable for it.