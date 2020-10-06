Karachi traffic police officer shot outside home in Saudabad

A traffic police officer was injured after unidentified men opened fire on him outside his residence in Karachi’s Saudabad area late Monday, the police said.

Sub-inspector Mukhtiar was returning from the Drigh Road traffic section when he was attacked by unidentified men. “He was just entering the house when the assailants took out their guns and fired at my son,” the officer’s father said.

Residents of the area attempted to catch the attackers but they managed to get away. They also took Mukhtiar’s 9mm pistol along with them, according to the police.

The sub-inspector was immediately shifted to a hospital. He had been critically wounded, according to the doctors.

“Mukhtiar did not have enmity with anyone,” his friend told SAMAA TV. “He was supposed to get his salary today and was very happy.”

An FIR has been registered and a probe into the attack is on.

Sindh Inspector General Mushtaq Mahar has taken notice of the attack too. He has sought a detailed report from the Malir SSP.