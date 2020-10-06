Tuesday, October 6, 2020  | 17 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Karachi traffic police officer shot outside home in Saudabad

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Karachi traffic police officer shot outside home in Saudabad

Photo: File

A traffic police officer was injured after unidentified men opened fire on him outside his residence in Karachi’s Saudabad area late Monday, the police said.

Sub-inspector Mukhtiar was returning from the Drigh Road traffic section when he was attacked by unidentified men. “He was just entering the house when the assailants took out their guns and fired at my son,” the officer’s father said.

Residents of the area attempted to catch the attackers but they managed to get away. They also took Mukhtiar’s 9mm pistol along with them, according to the police.

The sub-inspector was immediately shifted to a hospital. He had been critically wounded, according to the doctors.

“Mukhtiar did not have enmity with anyone,” his friend told SAMAA TV. “He was supposed to get his salary today and was very happy.”

An FIR has been registered and a probe into the attack is on.

Sindh Inspector General Mushtaq Mahar has taken notice of the attack too. He has sought a detailed report from the Malir SSP.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi Traffic Police
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
karachi traffic police, karachi traffic police officer shot, karachi traffic police helpline,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Lahore motorway rape updates: Survivor agrees to record statement
Lahore motorway rape updates: Survivor agrees to record statement
Religious groups clash in Karachi's Gulistan-e-Johar, 12 arrested
Religious groups clash in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar, 12 arrested
US ambassador confirmed Zaheer-ul-Islam was active in politics: Shuja Nawaz
US ambassador confirmed Zaheer-ul-Islam was active in politics: Shuja Nawaz
Former K-Electric CEO appointed PM Khan's special assistant
Former K-Electric CEO appointed PM Khan’s special assistant
Today’s outlook: Smart lockdowns in Karachi, Nehal Hashmi in lockup
Today’s outlook: Smart lockdowns in Karachi, Nehal Hashmi in lockup
Nuclear physicist debunks Nawaz Sharif's reverse engineered missile claims
Nuclear physicist debunks Nawaz Sharif’s reverse engineered missile claims
Watch: Investigators pushed out of court during Nehal Hashmi hearing
Watch: Investigators pushed out of court during Nehal Hashmi hearing
US, UK passengers need coronavirus tests to travel to Pakistan
US, UK passengers need coronavirus tests to travel to Pakistan
White car becomes thorn in Karachi police's side
White car becomes thorn in Karachi police’s side
Watch: Stage collapses as Saad Rafique calls for Shehbaz’s release
Watch: Stage collapses as Saad Rafique calls for Shehbaz’s release
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.