Sunday, October 4, 2020  | 15 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Karachi: 13-year-old aspiring TikToker killed in accident near Lyari Expressway

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Oct 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: File

A 13-year-old boy, aspiring to be a TikTok star, died after he was run over by a car near Karachi’s Lyari Expressway, the police said on Saturday.

The teenager was a resident of Goth Bakhar Gabol, a shanty town on Karachi’s Abul Hassan Isphani Road.

According to the police, he had gone to the expressway with his friends to film a TikTok video. While the boys were walking home, a speeding Suzuki Hi Roof ran them over.

The 13-year-old died on spot.

The teenager’s parents told the police that he lied to them that he was going to play with his friend. “We want TikTok to be banned. The application is taking the lives of our children,” his uncle said.

The police arrested the driver of the car. He was, however, released after the boys’ families agreed to compensation and forgave him.

accident Karachi TikTok
 
