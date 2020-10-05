Karachi: Thieves in police uniforms rob residents near Surjani Town

Six men clad in police uniforms robbed and beat up residents at a petrol pump in Karachi’s Surjani Town early Monday morning, the police confirmed.

According to the manager of the pump, the suspects got off from a police mobile and had the latest weapons. “They stopped here at around 4:30am,” he said, adding that they immediately started abusing customers.

They took money and other valuables from people at gunpoint. “During this, they kept beating up employees at the pump who were trying stop them,” a security guard said.

The Karachi West SSP said that an FIR has been registered. “We have obtained CCTV footage of the crime and have started investigations.”

He added that the reality behind the police uniform situation will only be revealed once the suspects are caught.