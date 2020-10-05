Monday, October 5, 2020  | 16 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Karachi: Thieves in police uniforms rob residents near Surjani Town

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Karachi: Thieves in police uniforms rob residents near Surjani Town

Photo: SAMAA TV

Six men clad in police uniforms robbed and beat up residents at a petrol pump in Karachi’s Surjani Town early Monday morning, the police confirmed.

According to the manager of the pump, the suspects got off from a police mobile and had the latest weapons. “They stopped here at around 4:30am,” he said, adding that they immediately started abusing customers.

They took money and other valuables from people at gunpoint. “During this, they kept beating up employees at the pump who were trying stop them,” a security guard said.

The Karachi West SSP said that an FIR has been registered. “We have obtained CCTV footage of the crime and have started investigations.”

He added that the reality behind the police uniform situation will only be revealed once the suspects are caught.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi robbery surjani town
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Karachi robbery, karachi surjani town,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Lahore motorway rape updates: Survivor agrees to record statement
Lahore motorway rape updates: Survivor agrees to record statement
Religious groups clash in Karachi's Gulistan-e-Johar, 12 arrested
Religious groups clash in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar, 12 arrested
Mosque imam attacked during Maghrib prayers in Karachi's Shah Faisal
Mosque imam attacked during Maghrib prayers in Karachi’s Shah Faisal
US ambassador confirmed Zaheer-ul-Islam was active in politics: Shuja Nawaz
US ambassador confirmed Zaheer-ul-Islam was active in politics: Shuja Nawaz
Former K-Electric CEO appointed PM Khan's special assistant
Former K-Electric CEO appointed PM Khan’s special assistant
Punjab Assembly resolution calls for banning Talal Chaudhry from politics
Punjab Assembly resolution calls for banning Talal Chaudhry from politics
Today’s outlook: Smart lockdowns in Karachi, Nehal Hashmi in lockup
Today’s outlook: Smart lockdowns in Karachi, Nehal Hashmi in lockup
Nuclear physicist debunks Nawaz Sharif's reverse engineered missile claims
Nuclear physicist debunks Nawaz Sharif’s reverse engineered missile claims
Watch: Investigators pushed out of court during Nehal Hashmi hearing
Watch: Investigators pushed out of court during Nehal Hashmi hearing
White car becomes thorn in Karachi police's side
White car becomes thorn in Karachi police’s side
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.