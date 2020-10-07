Karachi: Six police officers arrested for shooting labourers in Korangi

A labourer was killed and two injured after officers of the Karachi police opened fire at them earlier this week mistaking them for criminals.

On Tuesday night, the police received a complaint from residents of Korangi’s Mehran Town regarding a robbery in the area. When they reached, the thieves had already fled.

The officers mistook three labourers returning from work as the suspects and opened fire at them. One of the men, identified as Attaullah, died on the spot. The remaining two, Khizer and Shehzad, were critically injured.

“The police arrived 10 minutes after the robbers left and started blindly firing at us,” Khizer said. “We saved our lives by hiding in the bushes.”

An investigation after the incident revealed that the labourers had no criminal history and were innocent. Following this, the Korangi SSP took notice of the attack and arrested the six police officers involved.

Their weapons have been seized for forensic examination.

The police have also taken statements from the victims’ families.