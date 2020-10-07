Wednesday, October 7, 2020  | 18 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Karachi: Six police officers arrested for shooting labourers in Korangi

SAMAA | and - Posted: Oct 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA | and
Posted: Oct 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Karachi: Six police officers arrested for shooting labourers in Korangi

Photo: File

A labourer was killed and two injured after officers of the Karachi police opened fire at them earlier this week mistaking them for criminals.

On Tuesday night, the police received a complaint from residents of Korangi’s Mehran Town regarding a robbery in the area. When they reached, the thieves had already fled.

The officers mistook three labourers returning from work as the suspects and opened fire at them. One of the men, identified as Attaullah, died on the spot. The remaining two, Khizer and Shehzad, were critically injured.

“The police arrived 10 minutes after the robbers left and started blindly firing at us,” Khizer said. “We saved our lives by hiding in the bushes.”

An investigation after the incident revealed that the labourers had no criminal history and were innocent. Following this, the Korangi SSP took notice of the attack and arrested the six police officers involved.

Their weapons have been seized for forensic examination.

The police have also taken statements from the victims’ families.

FaceBook WhatsApp
firing Karachi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
karachi police, karachi police number, karachi police station, karachi police encounter
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
US ambassador confirmed Zaheer-ul-Islam was active in politics: Shuja Nawaz
US ambassador confirmed Zaheer-ul-Islam was active in politics: Shuja Nawaz
Former K-Electric CEO appointed PM Khan's special assistant
Former K-Electric CEO appointed PM Khan’s special assistant
Today’s outlook: Smart lockdowns in Karachi, Nehal Hashmi in lockup
Today’s outlook: Smart lockdowns in Karachi, Nehal Hashmi in lockup
Nuclear physicist debunks Nawaz Sharif's reverse engineered missile claims
Nuclear physicist debunks Nawaz Sharif’s reverse engineered missile claims
Karachi traffic police announce diversion plan for Chehlum
Karachi traffic police announce diversion plan for Chehlum
Watch: Investigators pushed out of court during Nehal Hashmi hearing
Watch: Investigators pushed out of court during Nehal Hashmi hearing
US, UK passengers need coronavirus tests to travel to Pakistan
US, UK passengers need coronavirus tests to travel to Pakistan
White car becomes thorn in Karachi police's side
White car becomes thorn in Karachi police’s side
Watch: Stage collapses as Saad Rafique calls for Shehbaz’s release
Watch: Stage collapses as Saad Rafique calls for Shehbaz’s release
Treason case registered against Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz
Treason case registered against Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.